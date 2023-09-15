iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 4.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.