inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

inTEST Stock Performance

NYSE INTT opened at $15.64 on Monday. inTEST has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $32.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. Analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in inTEST by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in inTEST by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 122,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

