inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.
Read Our Latest Report on INTT
inTEST Stock Performance
inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $32.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. Analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in inTEST by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in inTEST by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 122,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than inTEST
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.