Insight Enterprises’ (NSIT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $168.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $151.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $162.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.62.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

