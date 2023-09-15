Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director Sells $37,356.80 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $280.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.11 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.69 and its 200-day moving average is $299.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

