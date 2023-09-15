Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Sells $85,084.44 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $84,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

