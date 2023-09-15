Insider Selling: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $306,200.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 8,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $83,000.00.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $77.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.05. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.96%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

