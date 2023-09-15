Insider Buying: Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) COO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) COO Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 797,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,510.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vector Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE VGR opened at $10.83 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.20 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vector Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 66.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also

