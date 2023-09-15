Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Buys $15,540.00 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) Director Janie Goddard purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $15,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ultralife Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ULBI opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ultralife Co. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $163.60 million, a P/E ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ultralife by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULBI. TheStreet raised shares of Ultralife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ultralife in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ultralife

Ultralife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.