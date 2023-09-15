Insider Buying: NobleOak Life Limited (ASX:NOL) Insider Buys A$22,765.62 in Stock

NobleOak Life Limited (ASX:NOL – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Brown bought 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.82 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,765.62 ($14,687.50).

NobleOak Life Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

NobleOak Life Company Profile

NobleOak Life Limited manufactures and distributes life insurance products in Australia. The company offers term death, total and permanent disability, trauma, and income protection and business expenses insurance products. It sells its products through direct-to-market and alliance partners, as well as strategic partner channels.

