Insider Buying: AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ) Director Acquires C$38,750.00 in Stock

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) Director Raj Chowdhry acquired 250,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$38,750.00.
AsiaBaseMetals Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of CVE:ABZ opened at C$0.16 on Friday. AsiaBaseMetals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$7.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.
AsiaBaseMetals Company Profile
