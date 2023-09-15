Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 743 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,635,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,982,000 after acquiring an additional 96,981 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,588,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 78,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 89.0% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.39. 4,248,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,137,195. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.36 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.90.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

