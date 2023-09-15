Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $289,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Nucor were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Nucor by 26.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Nucor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.29. 1,046,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,012. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average of $156.20.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.