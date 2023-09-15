Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 725 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.9% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of KO opened at $58.48 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $252.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. HSBC reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

