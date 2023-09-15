Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $16,636,837.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 698,191 shares of company stock worth $152,203,804. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $218.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $212.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

