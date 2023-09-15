Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

