Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 612 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Boeing stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.92. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

