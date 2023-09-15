HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,135 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 14,115 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of HP by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,643,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,030,824 shares of company stock worth $116,034,788. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.