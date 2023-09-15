Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

HGV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

