High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Purchases C$30,672.00 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,672.00.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,196.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 3,400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,811.90.

On Wednesday, August 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$43,041.95.

On Friday, August 11th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.52 per share, with a total value of C$46,315.12.

High Liner Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:HLF opened at C$11.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$378.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. High Liner Foods Inc has a 12 month low of C$11.19 and a 12 month high of C$15.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.02.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.03). High Liner Foods had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of C$341.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.8743802 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HLF. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

