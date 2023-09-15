Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 142 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 64.7% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Blackstone by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $112.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

