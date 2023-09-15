Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 208.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $1,809,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,237,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,155 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $3,302,862.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,254,991.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $1,809,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,237,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,209 shares of company stock worth $30,537,561. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

