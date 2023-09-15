Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,198 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $476.04 million, a PE ratio of -167.18 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
