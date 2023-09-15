Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.9% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $425.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

