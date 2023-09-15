Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $713,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $230.83 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.26. The firm has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

