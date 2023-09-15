Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 204,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,120,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.09.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $491,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $138,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,702. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $71.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

