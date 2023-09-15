Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 1,062 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.7% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $591.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $507.52 and its 200 day moving average is $434.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $601.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

