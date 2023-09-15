Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,630,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 22,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Haleon Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HLN opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haleon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

HLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec upgraded Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

