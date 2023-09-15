Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.04. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,461 shares of company stock valued at $671,638 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

