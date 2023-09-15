Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 58.51% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

