Greenfield Savings Bank Purchases 129 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.04.

Adobe Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $552.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

