Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $871.64 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $874.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $758.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $359.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

