Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,483,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $432,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.3% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,783,837 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,036,000 after acquiring an additional 836,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,438 shares of company stock worth $2,948,779 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.