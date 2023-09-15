Grandview Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $402.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,722,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,766. The company has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.91.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

