Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AT&T by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AT&T by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. 12,820,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,685,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

