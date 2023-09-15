Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,742,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.1731 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

