Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Takes $2.18 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

