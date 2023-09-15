Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 4.0% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.48.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $230.83 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.78 and its 200 day moving average is $213.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

