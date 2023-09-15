GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Update

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,300 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the August 15th total of 296,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

GAN Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $1.30 on Friday. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 124.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GAN

GAN Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GAN by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GAN by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GAN by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in GAN by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in GAN by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.