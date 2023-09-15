GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Update

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,300 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the August 15th total of 296,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
NASDAQ:GAN opened at $1.30 on Friday. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.
GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 124.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).
