Fulton Bank N.A. Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 62.9% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $901,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 721,810 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $188,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $276.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80. The company has a market cap of $876.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

