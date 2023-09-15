Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.70 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

PEP opened at $181.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.74 and a 200 day moving average of $184.57. The company has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.