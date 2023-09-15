Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,065 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NIKE Stock Performance
NKE stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
