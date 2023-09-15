Fulcrum Equity Management Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.19.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $262.63 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

