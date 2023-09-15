FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) VP Sells $34,000.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) VP Kristian Nolde sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 368,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,820.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kristian Nolde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Monday, September 11th, Kristian Nolde sold 20,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

FTC Solar stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 58.87% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTC Solar

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.