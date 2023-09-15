First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $871.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $874.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $758.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

