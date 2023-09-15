First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $159.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

