First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,455 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,592.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 455,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after acquiring an additional 189,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 680.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after acquiring an additional 163,754 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of ABG stock opened at $234.19 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.98.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

