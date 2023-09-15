First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.13.

ULTA opened at $415.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

