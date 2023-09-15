First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,518.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,528.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,458.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,369.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

