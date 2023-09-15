First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $95.62 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

