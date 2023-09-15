First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:COST opened at $564.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $550.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.55. The company has a market cap of $250.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

